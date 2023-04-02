scorecardresearch
'Truly wonderful': Tom Holland thanks Ambanis for invite to NMACC launch

'Spider-Man' Tom Holland thanked the Ambanis for inviting him and Zendaya to the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

By News Bureau

‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland has thanked the Ambani family for inviting him and his actress-girlfriend Zendaya to the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Holland took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself dressed in a black suit and bow tie at the event.

Zendaya, who appeared in a peacock-blue Rahul Mishra sari, and Holland were the stars of Day 2 of the opening. “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india. A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget,” said Holland in the image caption.

The Ambani family was in full attendance at the multi-day opening of Nita Ambani’s dream cultural project – Mukesh Ambani arrived with his daughter Esha and her father-in-law, Dilip Piramal, Akash Ambani came with wife Shloka Mehta, who’s carrying their second child, and Anant Ambani showed up with fiancee Radhika Merchant.

