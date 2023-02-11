Unwell Rubina Dilaik shares pictures 'looking like a duck'

Former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner and television actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a health update saying that she has fever and swollen lips, making her to “look like a duck.” Rubina took to Instagram, where she shared pictures of her face and lips.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Fever, sore throat, infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck (without fillers). And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself.”

On the work front, Rubina was seen in the dance-based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ and was also a finalist in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 12.

She made her Hindi film debut with Palash Muchhal’s ‘Ardh’ in 2022.