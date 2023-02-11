scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Unwell Rubina Dilaik shares pictures 'looking like a duck'

Former 'Bigg Boss 14' winner and television actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a health update saying that she has fever and swollen lips, making her to "look like a duck."

By News Bureau

Former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner and television actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a health update saying that she has fever and swollen lips, making her to “look like a duck.” Rubina took to Instagram, where she shared pictures of her face and lips.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Fever, sore throat, infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck (without fillers). And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself.”

On the work front, Rubina was seen in the dance-based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ and was also a finalist in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 12.

She made her Hindi film debut with Palash Muchhal’s ‘Ardh’ in 2022.

Previous article
'MTV Splitsvilla X4': Ahead of finale, top 3 couples go on a final date
Next article
Influencer Lina Bathia is giving us major fitness goals amidst this busy as-bee lifestyle
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US