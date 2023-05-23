scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Vin Diesel says ‘Fast & Furious’ spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie

Hollywood star Vin Diesel says spinoffs of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise are already in the works, including a female-led installment.

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Vin Diesel says spinoffs of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise are already in the works, including a female-led installment. “I started developing the female spinoff… in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” he said, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Fast X’ is the first of a two-part ending, but “it’s bittersweet to think of a finale,” Diesel said.

In an interview on May 12 at the Rome premiere, he teased that the ending might be spread out over three films. “Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie,” Diesel said of the possible 12th film. “There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing, and we need to see more of them.”

‘Fast X’ features the shocking returns from Gisele (Gal Gadot) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). Diesel admits it wasn’t easy keeping the cameos a secret. “I’m so excited to have them back home and even more excited to see fan reactions and to see how happy it makes people.”

Earlier on the carpet, ‘Fast X’ co-star Michelle Rodriguez revealed that Gadot had shot cameos for earlier films, but they didn’t make the final cut.

“We have shot other things a long time ago that might not have fit that specific movie as a finale,” Diesel confirmed. “Doing tags is a very tricky thing because you want your great talent but at the same time you have to be very careful to maintain the emotional state of your audience at the end of the movie. So that’s what you’re juggling.”

Rodriguez isn’t sure she’ll sign up for spinoffs. “You pass the baton on. You take the back seat,” she said. “You go passenger side. When it comes the next generation, you have to. It’s the only way to let them define the future.”

Diesel and Rodriguez were among the 350 guests at the CTAOP benefit who helped raise more than $900,000 for the organisation’s work supporting the health, education and safety of youth in Southern Africa. The evening included a performance by drag queens Luxx and Salina EsTitties. Unfortunately, Theron could not make it as she tested positive for COVID.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Joaquin Phoenix's next project will be an NC-17 gay love story
Next article
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at a local shop for promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
This May Also Interest You
News

Beyonce, Jay-Z opted to buy $200 mn mansion with cash

News

Michelle Yeoh glad she's no longer typecast as 'Asian-looking' characters

News

Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Pure joy'; 'gone too soon' (Ld)

Technology

Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India

Technology

Start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable birthday wish for daughter Suhana Khan

News

Chris Gayle would love to dance with Deepika Padukone

News

Jennifer Lawrence wears flip flops on Cannes red carpet, defies unofficial dress code

News

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at a local shop for promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

News

Joaquin Phoenix's next project will be an NC-17 gay love story

Sports

Ravi Shastri reveals combined India-Australia Test XI ahead of WTC final

Health & Lifestyle

Nurses to hold protest in TN's Madurai against govt order

Sports

Uganda to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers for Africa

Technology

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

News

Disney begins 3rd job cut round, Parks and Resorts remain untouched

Sports

WTC Final: First batch of Indian players leave for London

News

S S Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson’s passing

Technology

Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US