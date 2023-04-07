This week, Lionsgate launched the #MargaretMoments initiative, with a new clip featuring special appearances from Marge Simpson, Gillian Jacobs, Sosie Bacon, Mayim Bialik, Sophia Bush, and a message from Judy Blume herself!

What is a Margaret Moment?

The moments that shape us, that move us, that live with us forever. Share your stories – embarrassing, awkward, wonderful and everything in between – with #MargaretMoments to your social pages or upload to this site here for the chance to be featured on our pages.

Synopsis

For over fifty years, Judy Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humour, and candid exploration of life’s biggest questions.

In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films’ Academy Award® winner James L Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 – Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La’auli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy.