scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

What is a Margaret Moment?

Lionsgate launched the #MargaretMoments initiative, with a new clip featuring special appearances from Marge Simpson, Gillian Jacobs, Sosie Bacon, Mayim Bialik, Sophia Bush, and a message from Judy Blume herself!

By Editorial Desk
What is a Margaret Moment?
Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret.

This week, Lionsgate launched the #MargaretMoments initiative, with a new clip featuring special appearances from Marge Simpson, Gillian Jacobs, Sosie Bacon, Mayim Bialik, Sophia Bush, and a message from Judy Blume herself!

What is a Margaret Moment?

The moments that shape us, that move us, that live with us forever. Share your stories – embarrassing, awkward, wonderful and everything in between – with #MargaretMoments to your social pages or upload to this site here for the chance to be featured on our pages.

Synopsis

For over fifty years, Judy Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humour, and candid exploration of life’s biggest questions.

In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

The film also stars Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume, and produced by Gracie Films’ Academy Award® winner James L Brooks (Best Picture, 1983 – Terms of Endearment), alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Kelly Fremon Craig, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La’auli Porter, and executive produced by Jonathan McCoy.

Previous article
IANS Review: 'Jubilee': An absorbing tale set against Hindi cinema's early years (IANS Rating: ***1/2)
This May Also Interest You
News

IANS Review: 'Jubilee': An absorbing tale set against Hindi cinema's early years (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

News

'Stereo Love' hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour

Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim stars as Bangladesh defeat Ireland by seven wickets in one-off Test

Sports

Orleans Masters: India's Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Chi Yu Jen to storm into semifinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars with three-fer as Lucknow restrict Hyderabad to 121/8

Sports

IPL 2023: Batting a concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of first home clash of the season

Sports

Three int'l teams to compete in Air Force hockey meet

News

After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl

Health & Lifestyle

Pregnant women suffer uneasiness due to wrong diagnosis in Bihar

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav is the sort of player that can win you a World Cup: Ricky Ponting

Sports

Football: Chennaiyin FC name 28-member squad for Super Cup 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Technology

WhatsApp may allow users share status updates to FB Stories

News

‘Ajay Devgn gives least instructions & gets best out of actors,’ says Chetan Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: What I always look for is to make as many runs in Power-play as possible, says Wriddhiman Saha

News

Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star Jackie Chan on his b'day, shares pics

Sports

IPL 2023: We are hoping to string a few victories, says Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes

Technology

Government's Blockchain project to explore potential of Web3

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US