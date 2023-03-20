scorecardresearch
When Lance Reddick spoke about the relation between Charon and Winston in 'John Wick'

Lance Reddick had spoken about the relationship between his character Charon and his boss Winston before his demise.

By News Bureau

Late actor Lance Reddick, who died from natural causes at the age of 60 recently, had spoken about the relationship between his character Charon and his boss Winston before his demise.

Lance played the role of Charon, the concierge of the infamous Continental Hotel in the ‘John Wick’ franchise. Charon, even though Winston’s man at work, shares a deep bond of friendship and loyalty with him.

Talking about his character’s relationship with Winston in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, Lance had said: “The supremely capable, dignified, and helpful concierge, Charon, is Winston’s right-hand man. Theirs is a bond that transcends employer-employee and even friendship.”

The actor added: “One of the things that’s so interesting about Winston and Charon’s relationship is that it is so close. You get a sense that they’ve been together for many years, probably even before their tenures at the New York Continental. You feel there’s an affection between them, and this film confirms it.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ also stars Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgard as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

The film is a direct sequel to the 2019 film ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ and will be the longest film in the series.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ in theatres on March 24, 2023 in India.

