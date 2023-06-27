scorecardresearch
Whoopi Goldberg brings laughter after cursing live on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg shockingly cursed on-air in a hilarious opening during a new episode of 'The View'.

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg shockingly cursed on-air in a hilarious opening during a new episode of ‘The View’.

Whoopi presented a new topic for her co-hosts to tackle when she was trying to say “beaches”.

However, she ended up with an ‘NSFW’ word instead, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“A poll of 2,000 adults in the UK found that, when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or b***hes,” the 67-year-old ‘Ghost’ actress said.

She immediately backtracked and corrected herself with, “beaches”.

In response to the mishap, the other co-hosts broke into a fit of laughter as the audience burst out in giggles.

Whoopi, meanwhile, seemed to be shocked by the gaffe as she placed her hand on her chest.

She later apologised after collecting herself.

“I’m sorry,” she said to a renewed burst of laughter. “It says, ‘beaches’, this is ya’ll’s fault!” she added while pointing frantically at producer Brian Teta.

“And I can’t even tell you why it’s their fault, we were talking about something else.”

Co-host Ana Navarro continued to tease Whoopi for the slip-up. She said: “I will travel anywhere for a good b***h,” re-starting the chaotic giggles.

Viewers also found the mistake hilarious.

“I’m usually one advocating for Whoopi to finally retire but her messing up can be so hilarious at times, they might as well keep her. This made me laugh till my belly hurt. I liked how she handles it each time she screws up, like it’s no big deal. That kind of confidence only comes with age,” wrote a fan.

A second commented: “Whoopi is channeling Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer,” referencing the comedic actress’ memorable “Saturday Night Live” impression.

Another said, “Whoopi is the Queen”, while someone else enthused, “Greatest opening ever”.

