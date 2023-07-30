scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Angelina Jolie wants to date someone up to her 'impossibly high' standards

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is reportedly keen on starting a new life with her rumoured move. 

After she was spotted apartment hunting with two of her children in New York City earlier this month, she is said to be ready to date again once she moves to Big Apple, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types,” a source tells Life & Style about the actress’ dating preference. “She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts.”

The source notes that the Oscar winner has “impossibly high” standards, but she wants no less than that in her man. “She’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards – even if they’re impossibly high!” the source said.

While Angie is looking forward to her new life in NYC, she is apparently in no rush to find a new house for her family.

“She’s looking for the perfect place,” the so-called insider shares. “She’ll know it when she sees it.”

“Angelina plans to split her time between Los Angeles and NYC,” the source goes on revealing the 48-year-old’s plans. “She really thrives on activity and movement, and she’s excited to be in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

While she has been staying in Los Angeles to keep her children close with their father Brad Pitt, the site notes that it’s getting easier to move around as the kids get older. “Angelina didn’t need Brad’s permission to take Pax and Zahara to NYC because they’re legal adults now,” the source explains.

As for Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, the source sayid: “It won’t be long before they can make their own decisions about where they want to be.”

The plan reportedly is for them to stay in NYC during the summer and while on school breaks, while “Brad will still get his time with them when they’re in California.”

The source added: “It’s a lot of shuffling around, but the Jolie-Pitt clan is used to that.”

In the meantime, Brad has been enjoying a romantic summer with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The pair, who have been keeping their relationship private, are reportedly still “going very strong” and “doing great” after first spotted together in November 2022.

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

As he has spent the summer in Europe, where he was filming a Formula One racing movie before the SAG-AFTRA strike forced the production to go on hold, he has reportedly been spending a lot of time at Chateau Miraval and elsewhere in Europe. “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times,” the source claims.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Oppenheimer urged Nehru to bar thorium exports to US for its N-goals
Next article
Sinead O'Connor believed Donald Trump was Satan reincarnated
This May Also Interest You
News

Drake flaunts Tupac Shakur's ring he bought for over Rs 8 crore at auction

Fashion & Lifestyle

Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

Technology

Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans

News

'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from the show

News

Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

Sports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

News

Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

Sports

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US