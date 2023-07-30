scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

Pop singer Ariana Grande and her new boyfriend Ethan Slater are said to be "spending time apart" as he sorts out the details of his ongoing divorce.

By Agency News Desk
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Pop singer Ariana Grande and her new boyfriend Ethan Slater are said to be “spending time apart” as he sorts out the details of his ongoing divorce. ‘The Way’ singer, 30, is reportedly giving ‘Broadway’ star Ethan Slater, 31, “space” to “work things out” with his estranged wife, Lilly Jay.

Grande and Slater reportedly started dating while filming the ‘Wicked’ movie in England. Filming began in December, with the two said to have spent time together away from work.

TMZ citing sources said the two haven’t been in the same city for several weeks. Slater is currently in New York, trying to navigate the end of his marriage with estranged wife, Lilly Jay.

The outlet cited sources as saying that Grande and Slater “want to see each other, but that’s not in the cards for the immediate future”.

“Ethan’s got a lot to work out with Lilly … they share a child together” and he “desperately wants to co-parent their baby son”.

Slater and Lilly have been talking daily, mostly about their little boy, it quoted sources as saying.

Slater filed for divorce from his wife of four years Lilly Jay on Wednesday in New York.

Grande broke up with husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

Slater and Lilly Jay were high school sweethearts, and got married in 2018 — and welcomed a son together last year.

Earlier in the week, Lilly was quoted as saying that she was heartbroken to hear about Slater’s new relationship… and feels he has abandoned his brand-new family.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer and Slater’s romance was revealed days after news broke that she and husband Dalton Gomez, 27 were divorcing after two years of marriage.

Speculation of Grande’s separation from her husband came after she was spotted at Wimbledon with no wedding ring on.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles
Next article
Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Ford issues recall notice for over 800K F-150 trucks in US

News

Amanda Bynes checks into new inpatient mental health center

Sports

Morocco upset South Korea to earn first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup win

Fashion & Lifestyle

Drake flaunts Tupac Shakur's ring he bought for over Rs 8 crore at auction

Fashion & Lifestyle

Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

Technology

Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans

News

'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from the show

News

Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash

Sports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US