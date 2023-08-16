scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry celebrates birthday with Daughter Nahla, gets into 'Barbie' spirit

Actress Halle Berry kept the 57th birthday celebrations going by getting in the Barbie spirit with her towering daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry.

By Agency News Desk
Halle Berry celebrates birthday with Daughter Nahla, gets into 'Barbie' spirit
Halle Berry with daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry in Barbie mood _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Halle Berry kept the 57th birthday celebrations going by getting in the Barbie spirit with her towering daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry. The ‘Moonfall’ actress shared a group of photos on her Instagram page from an all-pink outing with Nahla, 15, and her boyfriend Van Hunt at the World of Barbie event in Santa Monica, California, reports People magazine.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!!” Berry captioned the carousel of eight photographs. Her caption referenced Nahla’s height, as she towered over her mother.

“I love you guys …thank you !” Berry continued to her 8.5 million followers, before reviewing the Barbie exhibit. “And…. I highly recommend it.”

As per People, the first photo featured a solo Berry soaking up the sun as she reclined in a chair outside the venue, kicking up her pink Dolls Kill rhinestone cowboy boots onto the tabletop.

In the second photo, Berry and Nahla are walking away from the camera, with Nahla’s face fully hidden as Berry smirks toward the lens. Both are decked out in similarly frothy pink mini dresses to mark their visit to the Barbie-themed exhibit, an immersive event launched in tandem with the successful Barbie movie.

Several of Berry’s followers commented on how tall Nahla is. “Happiest of birthdays to you Queen!!…dang your daughter got really tall!” one follower wrote. “She’s taller than her mama!!” another wrote.

Berry shares Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she split from in 2010. Berry and Nahla were joined on their Barbie outing by Berry’s boyfriend, Hunt, 53, who wore a matching T-shirt and pink teddy bear backpack. Berry and the singer-songwriter have been dating for three years.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Racewalker Akshdeep Singh eyes medal on his World Athletics Championships debut in Budapest
Next article
ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Shubman Gill attains career best 25th spot
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Modern-day parental pressures death knell for kids' spontaneous play: Study

Technology

AI with 95% accuracy can steal passwords by 'listening' to keystrokes: Study

Sports

ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Shubman Gill attains career best 25th spot

Sports

Racewalker Akshdeep Singh eyes medal on his World Athletics Championships debut in Budapest

Health & Lifestyle

Modern-day parental pressures death knell for kids spontaneous play: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi: DCW issues notice to DGHS on cervical cancers 

Technology

At 92, media mogul Rupert Murdoch is dating 66-year-old retired scientist

Technology

50% of environmentalists abandoned Twitter after Musk’s takeover

News

Sakshi Sharma will be essaying full-fledged lead character for first time in 'Suhaagan'

Sports

Rishabh Pant plays cricket first time since car crash, video sends fans into frenzy

News

Ravie Dubey shot a 28-minute long monologue in single take for 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava'

Health & Lifestyle

Reduced grey matter in brain linked to teen smoking, nicotine addiction

Sports

Wasim Akram criticises PCB for omitting Imran Khan

News

Sandra Bullock spotted in public for first time since death of boyfriend Bryan Randall

News

NFL football player Michael Oher didn't get paid royalties for 'Blind Side' by Tuohy family

Health & Lifestyle

Pain a year after heart attack linked with higher death risk within 8 years

Technology

Sugars affect brain 'plasticity' assisting with learning, memory, recovery: Study

Technology

Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US