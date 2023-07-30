scorecardresearch
Halle Berry seen skateboarding in bikini ahead of her 57th birthday

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Oscar winning-actress Halle Berry treated her fans to a sexy picture of her celebrating “Leo season” in style as she got a head start on the celebrations of her 57th birthday.

Shared on Twitter, the picture saw the actress skateboarding in the street while wearing a white T-shirt and tropical-patterned bikini bottom. As she let her brunette locks look naturally messy and went makeup-free, she threw a smile at the camera, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Sliding into Leo season,” the ‘Catwoman’ star, whose birthday is on August 14, captioned the snap. If the picture looked familiar, it was because Halle actually posted some snaps from the same photo shoot on Instagram in March 2022.

Halle isn’t a stranger to sharing sexy photos on social media. Back in April, she heated up the Internet by sharing a photo of her drinking wine while naked on a balcony.

Accompanying the picture, Halle simply wrote in the caption: “I do what i wanna do. Happy Saturday.”

While some fellow celebrities, including Halle Bailey, Lena Waithe, Audra McDonald and Kelly Rowland, and fans gushed over the daring photo, a troll left a disapproving comment underneath the post. “Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing,” wrote the hater.

It didn’t take long before Halle caught wind of the comment. “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?” she wrote back to the naysayer.

Meanwhile, Halle discussed embracing her body in an interview with AARP magazine earlier this year. “We’re all going to get older,” she explained in January. “Our skin is going to shrivel up and we’re going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body.”

Despite the changes, the ‘Moonfall’ actress noted: “I’ve never put all my eggs in that basket. I’ve always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you’re walking around in.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

