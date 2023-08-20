scorecardresearch
Jamie Foxx Vacations with Family in Tulum

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Jamie Foxx was seen enjoying the outdoors as he swam in a cenote with his loved ones nearby. After suffering a medical emergency in April, the actor, 55, was spotted on a family trip in Tulum, Mexico.

The ‘Back In Action’ star previously gave a peak at the getaway in an Instagram post on Thursday, in which he posed in a white T-shirt, beach hat and oversized sunglasses while standing underneath a cabana with palm trees in the background, reports People magazine.

Foxx wrote in his caption that he was thankful after experiencing “an unexpected dark journey” and was beginning to feel like himself again.

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers,” he added. “I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

As per People, Foxx first broke his silence about his health crisis with a written message on Instagram, expressing to his millions of social media followers on May 3, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

He followed up the post about his health by sharing a video message in July, when he spoke more about why he did not update fans about his medical scare during his hospitalisation.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he said. “I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

While he didn’t provide details about his health scare, he dispelled rumours that he had gone blind and was paralysed, and confirmed that he was able to work again. Foxx’s next project, ‘The Burial’, will premiere at September’s Toronto International Film Festival.

2
