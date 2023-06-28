scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Lawrence hires ‘baby nurse’ to help De Niro

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arranged a "baby nurse" for veteran star Robert De Niro after he welcomed his seventh child into the world.

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Lawrence hires 'baby nurse' to help De Niro
Jennifer Lawrence _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Jennifer Lawrence arranged a “baby nurse” for veteran star Robert De Niro after he welcomed his seventh child into the world. The 32-year-old actress offered her “Silver Linings Playbook” co-star and his partner Tiffany Chen the “ultimate present” when their daughter Gia was born in April, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I did one better I sent over a baby nurse. I did. I’m really happy for him,” she told a caller on “Watch What Happens Live” when asked if she had sent a baby gift to De Niro.

Host Andy Cohen – who is dad to Ben, four, and 17-month-old Lucy – praised Jennifer for the gesture, saying a “night’s sleep” would be the best gift for someone.

The ‘No Hard Feelings’ star was also asked how her own son is doing. She smiled, “He’s good.”

Meanwhile, Robert introduced his daughter to the world on ‘CBS Mornings’ in May, where he revealed the tot’s full name and confirmed she weighed 8lbs 6oz when she was born on April 6 as he showed off a photo of her.

When host Gayle King asked Robert if the baby was planned, he replied, “Yes, this baby was planned. We are over the moon. She was brought here by love.”

The ‘Meet the Parents’ star originally let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada. Reporter Brittnee Blair said, “I know you have six kids…,” prompting Robert to reply, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

He later told ‘Access Hollywood’ he thinks fatherhood is both exciting and “scary.” Robert added, “Sometimes I don’t think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains of actor found in California mountains
Next article
For Harrison Ford calling him a ‘legend’ “sounds old”
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve hurl abuses at each other

Technology

Xiaomi India, EDII launches Skillpreneurship Learning Centres for youth empowerment

Sports

Grand Chess Tour heads to Zagreb for SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Falaq opens up about brother Sheezan going to jail after Tunisha's suicide

Technology

Nothing announces pre-order date for Phone (2), starting Thursday

News

Alec Baldwin spotted walking without cane for the first time since hip surgery

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If you’re going to just entertain, they might as well be a circus', says Geoffrey Boycott to England team

Technology

Temporary job loss from AI may occur, but new areas will be created: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Technology

Coronaviruses in UK bats with potential to spread to humans identified

News

Producer Shankar Naidu’s upcoming film ‘Bharateeyans’ to be a patriotic cinematic spectacle

Sports

India to play three T20Is in Ireland after playing five-match series against West Indies

News

Palak Jain says she feels similarities to her character Seerat in ‘Junooniyatt’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's depth and ability to play in any situation gives them advantage over England, says Tim Paine

News

Asin fully debunks divorce rumours with husband Rahul Sharma

Technology

Meta launches $250K Mixed Reality fund for Indian startups, developers

News

Avika Gor to have a working birthday on two different sets

Sports

Manchester City sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

News

‘Barbie’ fans get chance to stay in giant custom-built pink ‘DreamHouse’ mansion

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US