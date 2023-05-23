scorecardresearch
Jennifer Lawrence wears flip flops on Cannes red carpet, defies unofficial dress code

Jennifer Lawrence made a statement with her choice of footwear at the Cannes Film Festival, she broke the festival's unofficial dress code by wearing flip flops.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Jennifer Lawrence made a statement with her choice of footwear at the Cannes Film Festival. Attending the premiere of ‘Anatomie d’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall)’ , she broke the festival’s unofficial dress code by wearing flip flops.

The actress turned heads in a cherry red, crepe silk gown by Dior Haute Couture which featured spaghetti straps and a soft ruffle at the bustline along with a matching red wrap. She wore an Archi Dior necklace made of white gold and diamonds as her accessory, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As she walked down the stairs at the Palais des Festivals, the 32-year-old lifted up her skirt, revealing a pair of black flip flops underneath her elegant dress. It was a bold move since Cannes famously encourages women to wear heels on its red carpet. Back in 2015, a number of women were reportedly turned away from attending a premiere of ‘Carol’ because they were wearing flats.

Lawrence was joined by producers Daniel Angeles and Justine Ciarrocchi when posing photographers. She also received their help as she navigated the stairs.

Although Lawrence opted for the comfy sandals for the special screening of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, she changed into a more formal footwear for another premiere on the same day. The ‘X-Men’ star wore the same gown but paired it with red satin heels when attending the premiere for ‘Bread and Roses’, a documentary she produces, at Cannes. The project follows the lives of women living in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s resurgence.

At another premiere held during the film festival in France, Natalie Portman wowed in a dazzling recreation of a 1949 Christian Dior gown. She wore a sparkling strapless gown that featured a voluminous, scalloped skirt with layers of ornate blue beading when attending the premiere of ‘May December’ on Saturday.

The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actress’ custom Christian Dior piece was inspired by the ‘Junon’ dress from the designer’s 1949-1950 fall/winter collection. The original dress is part of The Costume Institute’s collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, although it’s not currently available to view.

Portman was joined by her co-stars Charles Melton, Julianne Moore and Cory Michael Smith at the special screening.

