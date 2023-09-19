Kevin Jonas wishes wife Danielle Jonas a happy b'day, writes 'How did I get so lucky?'

Singer Kevin Jonas is celebrating his wife, Danielle Jonas’s birthday with great happiness and pride. Penning a heartfelt note to Danielle on her birthday, the popstar said: “How do I get this lucky?”

While the Jonas Brothers rock a multi-city tour, Kevin – who is the eldest of the pop rock trio – penned a heartfelt social media post dedicated to his wife, Danielle, in honour of her 37th birthday.

“How did I get this lucky? Happy birthday Danielle,” he wrote next to a photo of the two on Instagram embracing one another in front of a white wall. “I love you so much,” he concluded the post, according to People.

While many fans of the couple took to the comment section to extend their birthday wishes, Danielle received another notable tribute from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also Danielle’s sister-in-law.

‘The Baywatch’ actress took to her Instagram Story and wrote below a picture of Danielle: “Happy Birthday Gorgeous! Wish you love and all the good things in the world! @daniellejonas.”

Kevin and Danielle have been married since December 2009 and share daughters Alena Rose, 9, and Valentina Angelina, 6.

Earlier this year, the couple reflected on their wedding day in a conversation with People and revealed how they made an effort to make it extra special.

“Through the craziness of the wedding day and all the planning, during our reception we found ourselves tucked in the corner only focusing on each other,” they said.

“The quiet of finding each other in that moment showed that no matter how insane our lives will be, as long as we have one another we are happy,” they added.