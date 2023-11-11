scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Kim, Khloe dote over niece Dream on her 7th birthday, hold a spa-themed-party

The Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloé celebrated the 7th birthday of niece Dream by holding a grand spa-themed-party where they brought their kids along.

By Agency News Desk
Kim, Khloe dote over niece Dream on her 7th birthday, hold a spa-themed-party
Kim, Khloe dote over niece Dream on her 7th birthday, hold a spa-themed-party _ pic courtesy news agency

Doting over their niece, the Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloé celebrated the 7th birthday of Dream by holding a grand spa-themed-party where they brought their kids along. Kim, sharing the photos of herself, Khloé , and Dream, wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday my beautiful sweet girl Dream. Aunt Kiki loves you more than you’ll ever know!”

The reality TV star then posted a clip of a white table laid out with bowls of rose petal-filled water, mirrors, pink headbands and trays of cucumbers for Dream’s guests at the spa-themed bash, according to People.

“How cute…Dream’s spa birthday,” Kim said in the clip. “All the girls get a robe and their face masks. How cute is this?”

In the footage shared by Khloé on her social media, a pink balloon arch with pictures of hairdryers decorated a front door, leading to Dream’s spa party indoors could be seen.

Large pink balloons which added a grandiose to the show read in big letters: ‘Happy Birthday Dream’, and were displayed in an entrance hall as Dream’s guests sat at white tables with more pink balloons.

Dream’s three-tiered pink birthday cake was spa-themed also, with iced decorations of nail polish, cucumbers, a face mask and a girl, who looked just like Dream, in a bathtub placed on top.

Cutting a beautiful birthday cake, there was a whole array of exquisite premium sweets seen at the party some of which included white candy floss, iced cookies in the shapes of nail polish, cucumbers and bubble baths, pink iced cupcakes, cake pops and doughnuts with extra sprinkles.

In one clip, Khloé filmed daughter True Thomspon, 5, sipping a pink beverage in a glass at the party as she sat down by one of the tables in a pink headband and robe.

Final clips from Dream’s spa party showed the kids taking turns hitting a piñata shaped in the number 7. Among those joining in were Kim’s kids Chicago and Psalm West, 4, Khloé’s daughter True and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign Disick.

| Khloe
Kim, khloe dote over niece dream on her 7th birthday, hold a spa-themed-party
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: Meet Scott Edwards, the Netherlands skipper armed with a sweep & fierce desire to get better
Next article
37th National Games: ‘Mature’ Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar says visualisation keeps him calm in tense situations
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US