scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Margot Robbie treats friends to a lavish holiday

By Agency News Desk

London, July 30 (IANS) Actress Margot Robbie decided to let her hair down and spend some well-earned time with her close friends after her film ‘Barbie’ was received well. 

The Australia-born actress splurged around $64,000 on her inner circle of close friends at an all-expenses-paid stay in a luxury cabin at A-list haven Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire last week, the Sun reported.

Joined by her British husband, movie producer Tom Ackerley, Robbie, 33, treated her group of 14 friends to a private chef, tasty snacks cooked over a charcoal grill, luxury spa treatments, a cocktail van with free-flowing booze, hot tubs and on-site activities including clay pigeon shooting, cycling and prosecco pong game with pink cups.

‘The Suicide Squad’ actress’ current net worth is an estimated $40 million.

The holiday has been timely for Robbie as a lot of her work in the film industry is largely paused at the moment due to the US actors’ and writers’ strike.

The Sun quoting an insider said: “Despite being the hottest actress on the planet right now, Margot is incredibly down-to-earth and loves nothing more than hanging out with her best mates.”

“She knows the tight-knit crowd through work and her husband, and she feels like she can be herself around them and really let her hair down.”

“She’s more than happy to share her wealth with the people she loves, and she is really generous.”

“The weather wasn’t great, but they were happy to chill out, eat and drink.”

“After spending the last few weeks dressed to the nines and tottering around in heels, Margot ditched the glad rags and donned jeans, comfy hoodies and flip-flops. Her mates mostly work in the film industry too so they’re not fazed by Margot’s fame and she can just be herself.”

Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who wed in 2016, formed their own production company, Lucky Chap, with some of their friends.

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Dedication, Spirit, Fun and longevity…': Michael Vaughan hails Broad after pacer announces retirement
Next article
Adobe Photoshop's new AI feature to let users seamlessly expand, resize any image
This May Also Interest You
Fashion & Lifestyle

Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

Technology

Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans

News

'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from the show

News

Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

Sports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

News

Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

Sports

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors

News

Helen Flanagan told to 'cover up or leave' restaurant over bikini issue

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US