Met Gala 2023: Pregnant Rihanna flaunts baby bump in blooming white gown

Rihanna graces her presence with her husband Rocky at the biggest fashion event of the night, Met Gala 2023.

By Pooja Tiwari
Queen Rihanna graces her presence with her husband Rocky at the biggest fashion event of the night, Met Gala 2023. Rihanna made sure she made an impact at the MET Gala as she arrived late in a white floral gown. She is in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Rihanna made heads turn with her eye-catching white gown at the fashion extravaganza. She was accompanied by her boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The singer was literally decked up in flowers from head to waist when she arrived on the red carpet. She also wore sunglasses at that moment.

Rihanna removed her hoodie to show off her entire gown at the Met Gala. After arriving in the flower-theme gown, Rihanna removed her headscarf to give a better glimpse of her white gown and her baby bump.

