Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse From Milan Event With Dua Lipa And Anne Hathaway

Priyanka Chopra recently attended a jewellery brand event in Milan despite her busy schedule. The event brought together several well known names from film, music and fashion, making it a high profile gathering. Among those present were Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway.

Priyanka, who represents the brand internationally, was part of the main guest list and interacted with other global celebrities during the evening. Before the event, she shared a short video from her preparation time, giving a simple look at how she got ready. The clip showed her sitting in the makeup chair while her team worked around her, presenting a more relaxed and natural side of the process.

For the event, Priyanka chose a black gown with strong shoulder detailing. The outfit was simple in colour but designed in a way that stood out. Instead of heavy styling, she focused on jewellery to complete her look. She wore a diamond and emerald necklace along with rings, which added detail without making the overall appearance too heavy.

Priyanka, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa and Jake Gyllenhaal at Bvlgari Eclettica collection launch in Milan 🥰🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/SZJ3Bho1Ge — NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴🐦‍🔥 (@np_legacy) March 23, 2026

Other celebrities also drew attention with their outfits. Anne Hathaway wore a bright red gown, which stood out immediately, while Dua Lipa chose a black outfit with a deep neckline and added a touch of colour with a purple bralette. Liu Yifei kept her look more traditional and elegant in a golden outfit.

Inside the event, the focus was not only on appearances but also on interactions. Videos from the evening showed Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway walking in together and having a conversation. Their interaction appeared friendly and comfortable, suggesting they have met before. They were also seen together earlier at the Academy Awards, where both appeared as presenters.

Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway at the Bulgari ‘Eclettica’ High Jewelry Event in Milan pic.twitter.com/n9EglKCO7a — hourly priyanka (@HourlyPriyanka) March 23, 2026

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra continues to manage a packed schedule. She is expected to resume shooting for an upcoming film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, reportedly titled Varanasi. The next phase of filming is planned in Antarctica. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Earlier this year, in January, the makers announced that the film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.