Disney’s Live-Action Moana Reveals First Look at Characters, Dwayne Johnson Returns as Maui

Disney is bringing Moana back, but this time, it looks very different. Nearly a decade after the 2016 animated film became a global phenomenon, the studio has officially revealed its live-action adaptation, giving fans their first look at beloved characters reimagined in a more realistic world. And yes, Maui is back. Dwayne Johnson returns to play the iconic demigod, making history as one of the rare actors to portray the same character in both animated and live-action formats.

But this version is not just about nostalgia. Johnson revealed that transforming into Maui required nearly 40 pounds of prosthetics, intense makeup, and physically demanding shoots under extreme heat.

“It was grueling,” he admitted.

At the center of the story is Catherine Laga’aia, who steps into the role of Moana, originally voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho. The character remains the same fearless voyager chosen by the ocean, but the experience promises to feel more grounded and human this time.

Director Thomas Kail describes the vision as a “companion” to the original rather than a copy.

The film also brings back key characters that defined the story.

Chief Tui, Moana’s protective father, is played by John Tui. Grandma Tala, the emotional and spiritual anchor of the film, is portrayed by Rena Owen. The ocean itself remains a guiding force, while the volcanic antagonist Te Kā returns as a major threat.

Even the fan-favorite side characters are not left behind.

Pua the pig is still adorable. Hei Hei the rooster is still chaotic. The mischievous Kakamora pirates are back. And Tamatoa, the shiny-obsessed crab, will also appear, though his voice actor is still under wraps.

What stands out most is how Disney is blending live-action with photorealistic animation. The world feels bigger, more textured, and slightly more intense compared to the original’s vibrant animation.

But the real question is not about visuals.

It is whether this remake can recreate the emotional magic of the original.

Because Moana was not just a film. It was a cultural moment.

And remaking something like that is always a risk.

The live-action Moana is set to release on July 10, and whether it becomes another Disney success or a nostalgia experiment gone wrong will depend on one thing.

Does it feel like home again?