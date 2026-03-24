SS Rajamouli Shoots 25-Minute Action Sequence for Varanasi Using Motion-Capture Technology at Annapurna Studios

S. S. Rajamouli is currently working on an upcoming film reportedly titled Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. As part of the production, the director has filmed a long action sequence using advanced technology. According to reports, Rajamouli shot a nearly 25 minute action scene on a motion capture stage at the A and M Motion Capture facility located inside Annapurna Studios. This type of setup allows filmmakers to capture actors’ movements and convert them into digital visuals, which can later be used to create detailed action scenes.

The facility itself is a recent addition to the studio. It was launched by Akkineni Nagarjuna in collaboration with producer Shobu Yarlagadda and Mihira Visual Labs, along with Animatrik. The aim of this space is to support modern filmmaking techniques, especially for large scale projects that require visual effects and complex action design.

One of the key features of this motion capture stage is its ability to support 360 degree pre visualization. This means that filmmakers can plan and view scenes from all angles before the final shoot. It also allows real time virtual production, where digital elements can be combined with live action during filming. In addition, digital performance capture helps record even small movements and expressions of actors, making the final output more detailed and realistic.

By using this technology, Rajamouli is able to design and execute action scenes in a more controlled environment. This helps reduce the need for large outdoor setups while still achieving a high level of visual detail. It also allows the team to make changes during the filming process itself, which can save time later in post production.

The film Varanasi is expected to be a large scale project, and the use of such technology indicates a focus on detailed visuals and action sequences. With actors like Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra involved, the film has already drawn attention.

Overall, the use of motion capture and virtual production tools shows how filmmaking in India is gradually adopting newer methods to create visually complex scenes in a more efficient way.