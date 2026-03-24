Kirsten Dunst Joins Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid’s Secret, Franchise Expands After $400M Success

The Housemaid universe is getting bigger and sharper. After a surprisingly massive box office run, crossing nearly $400 million worldwide, the psychological thriller is officially turning into a full-blown franchise. And now, it just got a serious upgrade. Kirsten Dunst is stepping into the sequel. The Oscar-nominated actress will join Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid’s Secret, the next chapter based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling series. While Sweeney returns as Millie, a housemaid constantly pulled into dangerous situations, the sequel shifts the story into an even darker space.

This time, Millie lands a job in a luxurious penthouse owned by a wealthy couple, Wendy and Douglas Garrick. But something feels off from the start.

There is a locked door.

There is a wife no one sees.

And there is a truth that threatens to unravel everything.

The official premise hints at secrets “far darker than her own,” setting up a narrative that leans deeper into paranoia, power, and psychological tension.

Dunst’s casting is not just a random addition. It signals scale.

Lionsgate is clearly positioning this as a long-term franchise, and pairing Dunst’s range with Sweeney’s rising star power creates a strong dual anchor for the series. The studio itself called Dunst “an icon” and hinted that her role will bring a new layer of unpredictability to the story.

Behind the camera, Paul Feig returns as director, along with writer Rebecca Sonnenshine, ensuring continuity in tone and storytelling.

Interestingly, the sequel moves away from the original family dynamic. Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, who played key roles in the first film, are not expected to return since the narrative now focuses on a completely new household.

But the door is not fully closed.

Seyfried has already hinted she would be open to coming back if the franchise expands further.

Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst is having a major moment. Just days before this announcement, she was confirmed for the Minecraft sequel, which follows a film that crossed $900 million globally. It marks a strong commercial pivot for the actress, who recently spoke about wanting to be part of more successful projects.

Now, she has two.

The bigger picture is clear.

The Housemaid is no longer just a one-film success. It is evolving into a thriller franchise with recurring characters, new story arcs, and expanding scale.

And with this casting move, the sequel is not just continuing the story.

It is raising the stakes.