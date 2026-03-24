Bridgerton Season 5 Begins Filming Here Is What The Story Will Focus On

Netflix and Shondaland have confirmed that Bridgerton is now in production for its fifth season. The upcoming season will shift focus to Francesca Bridgerton, one of the quieter members of the family, played by Hannah Dodd.

The story is set a couple of years after Francesca loses her husband, John. After spending time dealing with her loss, she decides to return to society and consider marriage again. Her decision is not driven by romance but by practical reasons, as she tries to move forward with her life in a structured way.

However, things become more complicated when Michaela Stirling, played by Masali Baduza, comes back to London. Michaela is John’s cousin and returns to take care of the Kilmartin estate. Her arrival brings emotional changes for Francesca, who begins to question her own feelings and choices.

Francesca is described as a reserved and thoughtful person who has often felt out of place in social settings. Her journey in this season focuses on understanding herself better and dealing with emotions she may not have fully explored before. As she spends more time with Michaela, she starts to experience new feelings, which could change the direction of her life.

Michaela, on the other hand, appears confident and lively on the outside, but she also has her own struggles. She tends to avoid situations that make her uncomfortable. In this season, she is expected to face these challenges, especially as she deals with her connection to her late cousin’s legacy and her growing relationship with Francesca.

The new season continues the show’s focus on relationships and personal growth, but with a slightly different tone, as it deals more directly with themes of loss, identity and emotional conflict.

Overall, Bridgerton Season 5 will explore how its characters handle change and uncertainty, while continuing the storytelling style that the series is known for.