Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas twinning in monochrome at Met Gala Carpet

By Agency News Desk
Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra, who is receiving good response to her streaming show ‘Citadel’, and known for putting her best fashion foot forward for Met Gala, didn’t disappoint her fans at the recent edition of the fashion mega event which was held recently at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The actress was seen on the Met gala red carpet along with her husband Nick Jonas. She wore a sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from ace designer Valentino. Interestingly, Priyanka’s entry in the bold gown received the loudest cheers at the Met gala.

The couple chose the theme of black and white to pay tribute to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, on whom this year’s Met Gala theme is based on. Nick sported a white shirt paired with a black leather blazer.

Interestingly, Priyanka and Nick’s love story started on the Met Gala carpet back in 2017 when the two were seen in Ralph Lauren couture.

Agency News Desk
