scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson announces engagement to Ramona Agruma

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress Rebel Wilson announced that she has got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, gave fans a look at their Disneyland proposal

By News Bureau

Actress Rebel Wilson has announced that she has got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress gave fans a look at their Disneyland proposal, reports aceshowbiz.com. The 42-year-old Australian beauty broke the exciting news on Instagram. She first shared a close-up photo that showed Ramona flaunting her engagement ring as they locked lips.

Rebel followed it up with a picture of her and her now-fiance being surrounded by large bouquets of pink, white and yellow roses at Disneyland. While the ‘Senior Year’ leading lady and her partner were both down on one knee, the former held a an engagement ring box from Tiffany’s in her hand.

In the caption, the comedienne exclaimed: “We said YES!” She then added: “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

The proposal took place just days after Rebel admitted that Ramona’s family disapproves of their relationship. On the “Life Uncut” podcast, she opened up: “My whole family has just been amazing… Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting.”

“And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public. With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her,” she continued. “It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

Rebel later confessed she felt forced to share her romance with the world before she was ready.

She said: “There were a couple of hurried conversations that I would have liked to have just taken my time with. I’ve had instances with the Australian press being really mean towards me … It was just another thing in that line of nasty things that they’ve done over the years.”

Previous article
Abdu Rozik books an entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’
Next article
Priyanka Chopra dances as hubby Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Cleaner air may boost children's lung capacity: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Kazakhstan boy, 9, gets new life in India's first paediatric living donor intestine transplant

Health & Lifestyle

'Will be mental torture…': SC on a plea for postponing NEET-PG exam

Health & Lifestyle

Nasal decongestants may be linked to seizures, stroke: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Study confirms genetic link between migraine and blood sugar

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad traffic police constable saves life with CPR

Health & Lifestyle

Young Hyderabad cop died while working out at gym

Health & Lifestyle

Over 3.4mn lives saved by India's Covid vax strategy: Mandaviya

Sports

National rowing: Services stamp authority; Satnam upsets Olympian Arvind for 'special win'

News

Radhika Madan starrer ‘Sanaa’ opens to rave reviews

News

Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan set for untitled international project

News

Swapnil Joshi: 'I feel I could have done every shot, scene better'

Sports

U21 Women's Hockey League: Salute Academy, Odisha Hostel, Har Academy win league matches

News

Manoj Bajpayee: My impact on people’s minds is about respect, admiration & love

Sports

National Equestrian C'ship: Top guns qualify for the next round of Dressage events

News

Javed Akhtar: Pakistani youth wishes to have good relationships with India

Sports

Viewership data says Nagpur Test between India-Australia is third highest-rated bilateral Test in last five years

Sports

Bengaluru Open: India's Anirudh-Prashanth storm into doubles final; Medjedovic shocks top seed Tseng in singles

Sports

PVL 2023: Our best is yet to come, says Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai

News

How MC Stan now relates to ‘Playground S2’ contestants

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US