Rebel Wilson announces engagement to Ramona Agruma

Actress Rebel Wilson has announced that she has got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress gave fans a look at their Disneyland proposal, reports aceshowbiz.com. The 42-year-old Australian beauty broke the exciting news on Instagram. She first shared a close-up photo that showed Ramona flaunting her engagement ring as they locked lips.

Rebel followed it up with a picture of her and her now-fiance being surrounded by large bouquets of pink, white and yellow roses at Disneyland. While the ‘Senior Year’ leading lady and her partner were both down on one knee, the former held a an engagement ring box from Tiffany’s in her hand.

In the caption, the comedienne exclaimed: “We said YES!” She then added: “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

The proposal took place just days after Rebel admitted that Ramona’s family disapproves of their relationship. On the “Life Uncut” podcast, she opened up: “My whole family has just been amazing… Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting.”

“And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public. With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her,” she continued. “It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

Rebel later confessed she felt forced to share her romance with the world before she was ready.

She said: “There were a couple of hurried conversations that I would have liked to have just taken my time with. I’ve had instances with the Australian press being really mean towards me … It was just another thing in that line of nasty things that they’ve done over the years.”