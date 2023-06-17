scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson claims she needs only 600 calories a day

Actress Rebel Wilson has claimed that she needs just 600 calories a day and sticks to small portions instead of cutting out the foods she likes.

By Agency News Desk
Rebel Wilson claims she needs only 600 calories a day
Rebel Wilson _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Rebel Wilson has claimed that she needs just 600 calories a day and sticks to small portions instead of cutting out the foods she likes. The 43-year-old actress has shed 36 kg but she insisted she hasn’t stopped eating her favourite foods. Rebel just tucks into smaller portions because she believes people don’t need to consume as much as they think, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told MailOnline: “I was just actually in a programme where I learned about food and they taught us that you don’t really need as many calories as you think.

“Everyone thinks that you need to eat so much (and) your body needs it but the truth is your body doesn’t need a lot of calories and I know it might sound crazy to some people but if you eat right and you eat small portions you’ll be just fine.

“I learned that you really only need about 600 calories a day you don’t need 1,500 or 2,000,” the actress said.

“The problem is that people are stuck at a desk or in their car and they tend to get hungry and they want to eat because that’s how they deal with stress or it’s a habit but the truth is you just don’t need all that food.

“A lot of people think that I don’t eat carbs but I do eat carbs I just eat them in small portions. I do eat pizza and I do eat pasta I just don’t eat a lot of it.”

But the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star struggles with emotional eating.

“That is my thing. Sometimes it’s hard for me because I’m an emotional eater that is my issue I eat when my emotions run high. I still struggle with that and I still work with that all the time it’s just a process, it’s a journey…” she said.

“My cheat food is ice cream – I really do love ice cream, and my favourite is Ben + Jerry’s, it always has been, it’s great quality and it’s so satisfying. When I wasn’t watching my weight I would sit down and eat a pint of Ben + Jerry’s sometimes, it’s just what I did- it was a habit – but now I’m much more careful I will have like a third of a pint and I’ll eat it slowly I won’t eat the whole pint at all that’s in my past.”

In November, Rebel welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate and she admitted the lifestyle changes of having a new baby in the house have meant both she and fiancee Ramona Agruma have gained weight.

Pic. Sourcerebelwilson
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Director Andy Muschietti defends CGI of 'The Flash'
Next article
UK regulator gives nod to Amazon's $1.7bn iRobot acquisition (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Here's how parents can help children out of gaming addiction

Health & Lifestyle

Excessive gaming can severely impact your kid's mind, overall health

Health & Lifestyle

Beware of BGMI: Return triggers fears of addiction, mental health issues

Technology

US regulator gives nod to Amazon's $1.7bn iRobot acquisition

Technology

UK regulator gives nod to Amazon's $1.7bn iRobot acquisition (Ld)

News

Director Andy Muschietti defends CGI of 'The Flash'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like

Health & Lifestyle

Combustion from gas stoves linked to high risk of blood cell cancers: Study

Sports

Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty seal maiden entry into final of BWF Super 1000 event

Health & Lifestyle

Endometriosis may be caused by bacterial infections: Study

Health & Lifestyle

'Painless' radiotherapy a hope for prostate cancer patients: Doctors

News

Ajay Jadeja to be seen as contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2

News

Sudhanshu Rai to feature in new sci-fi thriller flick set in Indian heartland

News

Mahira Sharma to play Delhi girl in debut web series 'Bajao'

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for Afghanistan ODIs; Naim, Afif also included

Technology

Ban military-style Chinese game Undawn in India: NGO to IT Ministry

Sports

Spain seek Nations League triumph to consolidate De la Fuente as coach

Sports

No opposition can be taken lightly at ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US