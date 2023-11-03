scorecardresearch
Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse flashes apparent baby bump on hike

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse has sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted with an apparent baby bump during a day out with her longtime boyfriend.

Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse flashes apparent baby bump on hike _ pic courtesy news agency
 ‘Twilight’ star Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse has sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted with an apparent baby bump during a day out with her longtime boyfriend.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter flashed her possible pregnancy bump while she was photographed on a hike with ‘The Batman’ star in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, she wrapped up in a black zip-up sweater teamed with tiny gray sweat shorts, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The star finished off the look with a pair of black on runners and a beige baseball cap. Her highlighted locks were worn down under the headwear as she appeared to go makeup-free.

The actor, meanwhile, matched Suki’s simple and comfortable style in a gray pullover hoodie, black striped short and black On sneakers. He seemingly attempted to go incognito by pulling his hood up over a baseball cap and wearing black Oakley sunglasses.

The 37-year-old actor was seemingly in good spirits as he flashed a smile during the outing. The pair were also seen sharing a laugh together. After the hike, they stopped by apopular L.A. bookstore.

Neither Suki nor Robert’s team has reacted to the pregnancy speculation.

