Shakira, Lewis Hamilton have 'something more than friendship' following 'secret' Ibiza trip

Singer Shakira and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton have added more fuel to their romance rumours after they secretly met up several times in a villa in Ibiza

By Agency News Desk
Singer Shakira and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton have added more fuel to their romance rumours. The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ hitmaker and the seven-time F1 world champion have now been reported to have “something more than friendship” after they secretly met up several times in a villa in Ibiza, Spain, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Between (Shakira and Lewis) there has been something more than friendship,” a journalist who claimed to be well-acquainted with the singer, Jordi Martin, said, reported by various media outlets on Tuesday.

He further stated: “The two knew very clearly that there was nothing serious and that there was total freedom between them to do whatever they wanted.”

Jordi also weighed in on earlier speculations that 38-year-old Lewis was “tired” of 46-year-old Shakira’s behaviour.

He commented: “I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that [Lewis] is tired of Shakira’s attitude. I can categorically deny this information because I have spoken to Shakira’s entourage. And they confirm that between Shakira and (Lewis), there has always been a beautiful friendship.”

Just a few days earlier, Shakira and Lewis were reported to have enjoyed secret meetings in a villa in Ibiza. Paparazzo Sergio Garrido spilled to Spanish TV channel Telecinco that the two met “three times in the Ibiza villa” in late July.

“When the workers left, the singer stayed alone with her private escort and received a visit from (Lewis),” Sergio went on to offer some details of their meeting. The paparazzo additionally shared that Lewis’ driver overheard the racer’s “constant conversations” with the ‘Waka Waka’ singer.

Shakira and Lewis sparked romance rumors in early May. The twosome was caught on camera having a blast during a boat ride in Miami, along with a group of friends. Throughout the outing, the two were seen all smiles and giggling.

Ever since their Miami day out, Shakira and Lewis have been seen spending more time together. On June 4, they went to have dinner at a restaurant in Barcelona. At that time, they were joined by a group of friends, including Mustafa the Poet and Kendall Jenner’s pal Fai Khadra.

Later that same month, the rumored couple was claimed to have been getting to know each other. “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” a source told People.

“It’s fun and flirty,” the source added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

