Tom Holland used his carpentry skills to impress girlfriend Zendaya

Hollywood star Tom Holland has revealed how he wooed girlfriend Zendaya. The 27-year-old actor shared that he put his carpentry skills to good use to impress Zendaya. He revealed that he impressed her by fixing her door, noting that now they’re “in love”.

Asked about being a “trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters”, he told UNILAD, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “Carpentry is something I just really enjoy. I love it. I made my mum’s kitchen table, I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad”.

He further mentioned, “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love”.

‘Female First UK’ further states that the ‘Spider-Man’ star previously revealed he was sent to carpentry school by his parents in 2014 after being stuck in “a bit of a rut” with his acting career.

Back in 2019, he told GQ magazine: “I think, personally, and this is me being very honest, I had just done a Ron Howard film, and I thought I was dog’s b*******. I was like, ‘I’ve just done a Ron Howard film. I don’t need to audition for stuff anymore.’ And it was quite the contrary. I basically got into this rut where I wasn’t, like, taking auditions seriously, and I just thought, I’ll get this job, I’ll get this job. And I didn’t. It was a bit of a punch in the teeth”.

“And my mum said, ‘Look, you’re not getting any work, so you need to go and have a plan B. I’ve booked you at this carpentry school in Cardiff. Six-week course. You’re gonna go, you’re gonna learn to be a carpenter’”, he added.