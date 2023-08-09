scorecardresearch

132nd Durand Cup theme song released

The video of the theme song 'Bhide', for the 132nd Durand Cup was unveiled and it is set to conjure a completely new set of emotions among fans of the game.

By Editorial Desk
Vicky Kaushal in 'Bhide' 132nd Durand Cup theme song

The video of the theme song for the 132nd Durand Cup was unveiled at the opening ceremony of the 24-team cup tournament on August 03, 2023 and it is set to conjure a completely new set of emotions among fans of the game. The song titled ‘Bhide’ in Hindi, has been written by celebrated lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh as well as Vivian Fernandez-popularly known as Rapper Divine.

Arijit has also composed the music for the song. The fast-paced song captures the nationwide enthusiasm and passion for the game.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who won the National Award for his portrayal of the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, also features prominently in the ‘Bhide’ video, extending his fabled association with the Indian Army. The passionate actor also plays the role of the legendary Sam Manekshaw in his upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’, in whose preparation he underwent training to match the body language and gait of the Field Marshal.

“My association with the Indian Army has always felt special. This year, I am honoured to be involved with the iconic Durand Cup which is organised by the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services. I wish the organisers of the Durand Cup and all participating teams all the very best. Jai Hind!” said the actor ahead of the video release during the opening ceremony of the 24-team cup tournament.

The Durand Organizing Committee approached Vicky Kaushal and upon coming to know of the idea, the nation’s “favourite actor in Uniform”, was more than willing to demonstrate his zeal for the forces and football through the video.

Arijit Singh also revealed his excitement ahead of the ‘Bhide’ video release saying, “It’s something very different that I have done but certainly the most satisfying. The experience of working with the Army is that of a lifetime and to do something for the sport and the tournament that we have all been in awe of growing up, has been surreal. I wish everyone associated with the 132nd Durand Cup all the very best.”

Hailing from Murshidabad’s Jiaganj, the 132nd Durand Cup became even more special for Arijit Singh, as the 22 ceremony kids at the opening ceremony were from his dream project Aditi Institute of Sports, under his Tatwamasi Foundation fold. The institute is working towards developing and delivering talent to Bengal and Indian football and the kids had a little glimpse of their dreams during their visit to Kolkata.

The ‘Bhide’ video has been produced by Shouvik Basu and Badsha Talukdar and directed by Himanshu Mishro Mondal.

Also sharing his thoughts on the occasion an Army spokesperson said, “’Bhide’ the theme song for the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup 2023, encapsulates all the elements that the Indian Army is proud of. High on energy, the song shows how despite all challenges faced in Service life, Army personnel have their hearts in the right place and always find time and space for sports and fitness. We thank Arijit Singh and Vicky Kaushal and all the talented individuals for coming together for this wonderful occasion and wishes the song and music video, loads of success.”

About Durand Cup

A symbol of India’s football history and culture, the Durand Cup is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third oldest football tournament, held mostly between top Indian football clubs across divisions. Organized by the Indian Armed Forces, the Durand Cup has been the breeding ground for India’s best footballing talent, over the years.

The inaugural edition happened in Shimla in 1888, when it started off as an Army Cup, open only to the British Indian Army troops in India, but soon opened up to civilian teams. Named after its founder, Sir Mortimer Durand, Foreign Secretary of British India from 1884 to 1894, the iconic tournament reached its 132nd Edition in 2023. Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal have been the most successful teams, winning the tournament 16 times each.






