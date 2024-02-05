scorecardresearch
66th Grammy Awards: Best Jazz Vocal Album to Nicole Zuraitis for 'How Love Begins'

By Agency News Desk

Jazz singer-songwriter Nicole Zuraitis lifted the trophy for Best Jazz Vocal Album at the currently ongoing 66th edition Grammy Awards. She won the honour for her album ‘How Love Begins’.

The Recording Academy took to its official handle on micro-blogging site X and congratulated the winner. They wrote, “Congrats Best Jazz Vocal Album winner – ‘How Love Begins’ @nicolezmusic. #GRAMMYs”.

Zuraitis defeated fellow nominees Patti Austin and Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, Fred Hersch & Esperanza, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke, and Cecile McLorin Salvant.

Nicole’s album is a collection of original songs.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

