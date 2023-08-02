Adnan Sami to heat up the world famous Wembley Arena

Adnan Sami, the exceptional global singer who is known for his captivating performance and won billions of hearts across the globe with his super-hit songs, is all set to bring a musical treat for his fans with a tour across the UK after six years. The versatile talent who’s known for his melodious singing and robust on-stage energy, will headline a three-day UK tour in Leeds, London & Birmingham from 11th to 13th August 2023.

With many hits in his credits, the ace singer will be seen treating the fans with his most popular numbers including ‘Lift Karade’, ‘Tera Chehra’, ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’, ‘Aye Udi Udi Udi’, ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ and many more from the Bollywood blockbuster. His charismatic stage style and one-of-a-kind dynamic vocal is also known to have successfully bridged the cultural gap across the countries contributing his talent to a number of Bollywood hits.

On being asked about the concert, Adnan Sami expressed his excitement and shared, “I am thrilled to perform in the UK after six years and I have a feeling this tour is going to be epic for me and my equally amazing organizer. UK audience has always been the most energized and exuberant crowd, and they always know how to have a great time.”

“Performing for my audience in the UK gives me a different kind of happy high, and I am looking forward to expressing my gratitude to them through my musical performance. I am hoping to make new memories in the UK with this tour and to continue entertaining and spreading love as much as possible.”

The promoters have been working non-stop to treat music lovers in the UK and promise to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to the audience. Don’t miss this unforgettable concert experience that will transport audiences to a world of pure musical magic.