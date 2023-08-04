scorecardresearch
Akanksha Puri on ‘Honey Trap Squad’ character: She’s bold, beautiful, sharp and tough

Akanksha Puri, who was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, will be seen in the web series, 'Honey Trap Squad'.

Akanksha Puri, who was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, will be seen in the web series, ‘Honey Trap Squad’. She will be seen playing the prime character which the actress describes as bold, beautiful, sharp and tough. “I am playing Riya Roy, who is a Honey Trap Squad agent. She is bold and beautiful, sharp and tough. I enjoyed playing this role; I haven’t done anything like this before. I have got an amazing response, and people love my performance in it,” she said.

However, Akanksha does not relate to the character at all.

“Riya is not like me, but it was fun as I got to play something challenging, which is the fun part of being a performer. It was a good experience shooting this thriller,” says Akanksha, who became the centre of discussion after her surprise entry into ‘Mika Ka Swayamvar’ that she won as well.

About working with her, your co-stars Sharad Malhotra and Karanvir Bohra, she added, “I met Karanvir for the first time, and we immediately connected. Our first scene was the bedroom scene, but he is quite experienced and professional, so nowhere does it feel like we are seeing each other for the first time.”

“We had that comfort level, and it was fun shooting with him. Sharad and I have worked together earlier, and we get along very well. I just had action scenes with him; I didn’t get to romance him in this project, but it’s always a pleasure shooting with him. We have an ease of working with each other, and we save a lot of the director’s time.”

What would you like to say about your glam image that precedes you?

“I am glad I am one of those few artists accepted as Goddess Parvati in a television show and loved as Riya Roy in ‘Honey Trap Squad’. I am confident that I can carry anything, and I want to keep experimenting with my characters in the future as well,” she replies.

Talking about the kind of web series she would like to do in future, the actor says, “I have already finished shooting for four other series, but I would definitely love to do something more romantic and intense in the future. Since I have some projects releasing soon on different platforms, and I have many song shoots back to back, so I have a lot on my plate.”

