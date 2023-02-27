Arijit Singh's 'Tera Hua' from 'Bad Boy' exudes a mushy feel

‘Tera Hua’, the first song the upcoming film ‘Bad Boy’ was unveiled recently. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Jyotica Tangri, its video features the lead pair of Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin.

Namashi is son of actor Mithun Chakraborty.

The song has been shot in the beautiful locales of St. Petersburg in Russia, and visually, has a similar vibe to ‘Khuda Jaane’ song featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. ‘Tera Hua’ showcases the palpable chemistry of the lead pair.

The song, which exudes a mushy feeling, features an addictive tune composed by Himesh Reshammiya with lyrics penned by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya.

Apart from Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin, the film also stars Johnny Lever, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Darshan Jariwala.

‘Bad Boy’, produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures, is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.