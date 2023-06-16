scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

As 'Backbone' clocks 6 years, Harrdy Sandhu vows to bring more party anthems

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is known for 'Bijlee Bijlee' and 'Kya Baat Hai', started his journey a decade ago, and on Friday, his song 'Backbone' completed 6 years of its release.

By Agency News Desk
As 'Backbone' clocks 6 years, Harrdy Sandhu vows to bring more party anthems

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is known for ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and ‘Kya Baat Hai’, started his journey a decade ago, and on Friday, his song ‘Backbone’ completed 6 years of its release.

With more than 580 million views just on YouTube, the song is considered as a top favourite party number till date.

Ecstatic with the song completing six years of its release, Harrdy said: “It truly feels fantastic to see the kind of love that audiences continue to shower on me and this song. As an artist, it’s extremely fulfilling to see ‘Backbone’ still being celebrated by fans. I look forward to bringing them more such fun, peppy numbers that they connect with.”

Credited as one of the most heard tracks of the singer, ‘Backbone’ is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and written by B. Praak. Shot in the beautiful locales of Australia, it was the first ever Punjabi music video to have crossed 100 million views

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India women's cricket team to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in July: Report
Next article
Ishwak Singh of 'Rocket Boys' joins Vaani Kapoor in 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'
This May Also Interest You
News

Samuel L. Jackson wonders why he has 'never been to Wakanda'

Sports

Sports Ministry hikes by 66% boarding & lodging amount for athletes, team officials on foreign tours

News

Ishwak Singh of 'Rocket Boys' joins Vaani Kapoor in 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'

Sports

India women's cricket team to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in July: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Prayagraj to get new film museum

Lyrics

Amaal Mallik – Mohabbat Song Lyrics

Technology

Google launches 'Indian Languages Programme' to support local news publishers

News

Sherlyn Chopra thanks fans for calling her 'sherni' at her song's release

News

Gwalior boys Kartik Aaryan, Meet Brothers collaborate for 'Gujju Pataka'

News

Shah Rukh Khan gives funny reply to fan who said, ‘My Male Friend Has A Crush On You’

Health & Lifestyle

UP: In a first, RMLIMS doctors perform rare spinal surgery

Health & Lifestyle

More diagnostic tools for early detection of Alzheimer's underway: Report

Technology

Microsoft to remove some old File Explorer features on Windows 11

Sports

Golf: Amateur Avani Prashanth lies second in Germany, Dagar 10th

News

Oops! Urfi Javed falls badly while posing with a fan

News

When Charlie Puth went off to record for a song in the middle of sex

Technology

Future iPhones may be scratch resistant

Technology

Rolls-Royce unveils its 1st all electric car at $486K

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US