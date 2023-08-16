scorecardresearch
'Bajao' promises a musical comedy set in the world of Punjabi pop music

The trailer of rapper Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, and Sahil Khattar-starrer 'Bajao'

The trailer of rapper Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, and Sahil Khattar-starrer ‘Bajao’ gives a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of three determined filmmakers, as they navigate the colorful chaos of the Punjabi music industry, delivering a rollercoaster of laughter, mishaps, and satirical entertainment.

Raftaar is making his much-awaited acting debut with musical comedy series ‘Bajao’. Mahira Sharma, Adinath Kothare and Monalisa will also be seen in the series.

The one minute 38 second video starts with ‘Ek Kalakaar’ Raftaar’s real music concerts, and introduces the audiences into his character ‘Babbar’. He is seen mixing freestyle and gangsta-rap. Three friends– Tanuj as ‘Ved’, Sahil Khatter as ‘Dhaari’, and Sahil Vaid as ‘Cookie’, are introduced. The show, set against the backdrop of Delhi, takes an unexpected turn when three friends find themselves entrusted with a bag of Rs 2 crore to shoot the comeback music video for Punjab’s most celebrated rapper ‘Babbar’.

However, a night of revelry leads to chaos, and the three wake up with no memory, the bag missing, and the rapper mysteriously absent. What follows next is a chaos full of twists and hilarious mishaps. The video ends with Raftaar’s dialogue “Beta is jungle me ek sher tha, hai, or rahega, ‘Babbar'”.

‘Bajao’ is a coming-of-age bromance that follows the hilarious escapades of three young, tenacious filmmakers as they embark on a journey like no other. Navigating the high-octane world of Punjabi Pop music, these spirited creators overcome formidable challenges, confront overexcited artists, and even encounter ruthless gangsters.

Talking about the same, Raftaar shares: “Making my acting debut with ‘Bajao’ has been a fulfilling milestone in my journey as an artist. It’s a project that resonates with my own journey in the music industry – full of twists, turns, and unexpected surprises. It’s incredible how this series has allowed me to explore a whole new dimension of creativity and storytelling.”

“‘Bajao’ is not just a show, it’s an out of control adventure that captures the essence of the Punjabi music scene in the most entertaining way possible. The camaraderie and fun on set was infectious, and I hope that translates onto the screen as genuine laughter and entertainment for the viewers,” he added.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pragya Singh and Vijendra Sahaani, the series is directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, and written by Nikhil Sachan. It will stream on JioCinema from August 25.

