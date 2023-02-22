BlackPink’s Jisoo starts shooting for her solo music video album

YG Entertainment has revealed that BLACKPINK member Jisoo has officially begun the shooting for the music video of her solo debut. She is the last member of the group to have her solo music release.

While earlier only the confirmation of Jisoo’s solo debut caused an uproar, the new developments regarding her upcoming release have continued to maintain the fever.

Being the final member from the group to go solo, high expectations have been placed on Jisoo thanks to the super successful previous three solo debuts from BLACKPINK.

YG Entertainment shared a statement that successfully raised anticipation for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo solo debut, which is said to have surpassed the highest production cost for any music video, not just their solo projects but also group releases.

The top-level security with respect to the location, concept and more details have increased the curiosity even further. The agency said, “The music video for Jisoo’s solo track is being filmed entirely overseas in strict secrecy. It is worth anticipating as the highest production cost of all BLACKPINK videos until now was invested in it.”