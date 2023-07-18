Bon Jovi rock out playing classics alongside songs off of latest album 'Limitless'

Los Angeles, July 18 (IANS) Bon Jovi had not hit the stage for some time, though recently they began rocking it out hard in 2023, when the American rock band took to stage and started playing songs off of their 2020 album ‘Limitless’ alongside various other classics such as ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’, ‘It’s My Life’, ‘You Give Love A Bad Name’, ‘Bed of Roses’ among others.

Celebrating the love that the band has received over the years, taking to social media, Bon Jovi captioned: “Limitless possibilities when these guys hit the stage. Tag someone you would take on the world with.”

The band received a highly favourable response from fans, with netizens praising the band and wishing to see them on stage once again.

These netizens came from all across the world ranging from USA, Canada, Brazil, UK, Australia, Japan, Mexico, India, Vietnam, South Korea, France, Belgium and New Zealand among others, showcasing their worldwide appeal.

Formed in 1983 in New Jersey, the band comprises singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X, and bassist Hugh McDonald, with original bassist Alec John Such quitting in 1994, and longtime guitarist and co-songwriter Richie Sambora leaving in 2013.

Credited for bridging the gap between ‘heavy metal and pop music’, the band have been described as among the pioneers of the LA glam metal/pop metal movement which consisted of other big artistes such as Motley Crue, Dokken, Quiet Riot, Poison, Winger etc.

Bon Jovi on their part, however, never identified themselves as heavy metal, and while they indeed possess some hard edged heavy riffs, their style was always rooted towards a pop infused style of hard rock.

Known for their dynamic live shows, which included air wires and pyrotechnics, the band have a strong flair for the dramatic, earlier dressing up in an androgynous look, though they later abandoned it.

Best known for churning out hard rock songs infused with themes of love, longing and later life struggles, the band overtime changed their style experimenting with other styles such as pop rock, country, country-rock and even using electronica.

Having sold 200 million albums worldwide with chart topping hits, the band has been on Billboard 100, and is also an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with various other honours such as winning Grammy Awards and being ranked as one of MTV’s greatest rock bands ever.

–IANS

anv/aa/pgh