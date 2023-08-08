BTS sensation V to release solo album 'Layover' on September 8

Seoul, Aug 8 (IANS) K-pop sensation Kim Taehyung, professionally known as V from BTS, is now gearing up to release his own solo album, much to the delight of the BTS Army and K-pop lovers in general. The album will consist of over six tracks and is called ‘Layover’ and will release on September 8, 2023.

The album was announced by the South Korean company BigHit Music, which said “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album ‘Layover'”.

“Layover’ consists of six tracks in total – five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish”, the label further mentioned.

The album will mark a slight departure from BTS style and focus entirely on V’s own vocals as he adopts new vocal techniques and stylistically different aspects to both songwriting and music production while keeping intact the K-pop style and BTS vibe that V is famous for.

The singer’s inaugural solo debut will consist of five announced tracks which are called ‘Rainy Days’, ‘Blue’, ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Slow Dancing’, ‘For Us’, and an additional as of yet untitled bonus track.

The album has largely been kept a mystery, though according to few bits of information provided by BigHit Music on Weverse and some fans from X, the album aims to expand beyond K-pop and will add in some elements of R&B, electronic, techno, power-pop and some level of experimental/avant garde approach, though it will largely still be rooted within the traditional songwriting structure of K-pop.

Some bits of information suggest that the album will attempt to blend in old pop with modern pop, even bringing in some of 1970s synth-pop back.

Talking about the tracks, BigHit said: “1. ‘Rainy Days’: In this track, V’s voice melds beautifully with the sound of rain and everyday white noises, tugging at the listeners’ heartstrings.

‘Blue’: A homage to old-school R&B with a modern twist, adding a special flair to the song. ‘Love Me Again’: A light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long. V’s signature baritone shines through in this track. ‘Slow Dancing’: The focus track of this album, a 1970s romantic soul style track that exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling, just as the title suggests.” ‘For Us’: A pop R&B track that leaves a lasting impression of the entire album. It serves as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions with V’s vocals and unique lyrics. ‘Slow Dancing ‘(Piano Ver.): A piano arrangement of the focus track “Slow Dancing,” which offers a different allure from the original as a bonus track. The music videos for all five tracks will also be revealed.”

–IANS

anv/dan