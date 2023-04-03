scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21

K-pop superband BTS member Suga will debut his official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21 under a stage name for his previous individual projects, Agust D

By News Bureau

K-pop superband BTS member Suga will debut his official solo album ‘D-Day’ on April 21 under a stage name for his previous individual projects, Agust D, his agency BigHit Music said Monday. ‘D-Day’ will mark the final installment of the ‘Agust D’ trilogy, which began with his mix tapes ‘Agust D’ and ‘D-2’, reports Yonhap.

Suga wrote and composed all the songs in the album and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story, BigHit Music said. A prerelease track will be revealed Friday.

Suga plans to go on his first individual world tour starting with Belmont Park in San Diego from April 26-27, which will also take him to other cities in the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Suga is the fifth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist.

Previous article
Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in 'Doosri Maa'
Next article
From singing kirtans to bagging 'Indian Idol 13' trophy, Rishi Singh shares his journey
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: After Kohli-Chinnaswamy reunion, get ready for emotional return of Dhoni's CSK at Chepauk

Sports

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater charged with assaulting police

News

Makers of Nani-starrer 'Dasara' reduce ticket price to Rs 112 for Hindi version

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April

Technology

Indian-American prof receives Young Urologist of the Year award

News

'Bhaukaal' actress Rashmi Rajput wants to play strong, challenging characters

Health & Lifestyle

37% of population displaced from Japan's Fukushima may have PTSD: Survey

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal govt seeks 5.75 L COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

News

Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

Health & Lifestyle

A glass of wine daily may not kill you: Study

News

Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Shrenu Parikh has a special bond with her 'Maitree' co-star Bhaweeka Chaudhary

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's KGMU soon to get paediatric endoscopy machine

News

Keke Palmer says her son is 'already tired' of her in adorable dancing video

News

Amitabh Bachchan calls India ‘mother of invention’ as he posts an example

News

From singing kirtans to bagging 'Indian Idol 13' trophy, Rishi Singh shares his journey

News

Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in 'Doosri Maa'

News

'Love Kills' Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US