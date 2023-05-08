scorecardresearch
Not a “CALM DOWN” moment for Zahrah S Khan as the versatile singer opens the performance act for Rema’s India Tour

It’s showtime for multi-talented Zahrah S Khan as she is set to open the show for the highly anticipated music event- Rema Calm Down India Tour in Mumbai.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Marking this her debut as an opening act for a global icon, Zahrah definitely can’t calm her excitement for the show, she says, “I’ve been a fan of Rema and opening the show for him is a dream come true.

Sharing the same stage as him, I just cannot “Calm Down”! This is indeed an incredible platform and I’m thrilled to share my songs and my energy with everyone who attends the show.”

All set to rock the stage with the amazing blend of her unique voice and energetic performer spirit to a packed crowd, Zahrah will be singing an eclectic mix of her songs. Moreover, the singer recently took the successful US concert tour- The Entertainers with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi amongst others which evidently seemed to be Zahrah’s one of the most exciting performances.

It’s safe to say that the audience can expect a night of electrifying performances, with Zahrah followed by that of Rema delivering an unforgettable show on 13th May. There is no doubt that she has left the fans spellbound with her captivating stage presence and scintillating performances.

From lending her vocals to songs like Kusu, Dance Meri Rani, Punjabban Song and Aap Jaisa Koi, Zahrah has now made her mark in the hearts of the audiences.

