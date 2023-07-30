scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Cardi B throws mike from stage as fans throw drinks on her

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Cardi B is no stranger to controversies, and the singer has found herself in another one this time as she threw a mic on stage at the audience when some of them threw drinks on her. This happened during a small stint in Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker was seen hurling the microphone onstage after getting splashed by a drink thrown by a fan, in a viral video shared to Pop Base Twitter on Saturday.

It wasn’t the first time either because this weekend the rapper, who just released her new track with her husband Offset titled ‘Jealousy’ decided to use her microphone for something other than singing. The night prior, Cardi was performing at Drai’s Beach Club when she became irritated after the DJ was allegedly cutting off her songs too early.

In a clip shared on social by a netizen, the entertainer was seen shouting out her name before turning around and flinging the microphone in the direction of the DJ as if she was throwing a football, before walking off stage.

The viral clip sees Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, wearing a busty bright orange dress while performing on stage in the daylight hours, performing her 2018 hit ‘Bodak Yellow’, and raises the microphone up to her face for another verse, before suddenly a spray of liquid is seen hitting her in the face from a drink a cup in the audience.

Cardi appears shocked for a brief second, and then gets angry and swings into action as she proceeds to throw the microphone at someone in the audience, presumably the drink-tosser.

Meanwhile the soundtrack to her song along with her vocals continues on in the background. Cardi B is then seen fixing her hair as stage security appears to handle the situation in the crowd.

Fans in Las Vegas reportedly waited two hours amid massive heat before the star showed up to perform. The hip hop star reportedly even asked fans to throw water on her as she complained about the excessive heat in Sin City.

This won’t be the first time this has happened, because at one point in 2022 audiences threw paper balls at her during a concert in the US, which left her angry making her yell horrible insults before storming off stage. This only left the audiences more amused rather than angry, although many did complain about wanting their money back.

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hollywood sex is kosher: Indian sentiments matter not
Next article
'Dedication, Spirit, Fun and longevity…': Michael Vaughan hails Broad after pacer announces retirement
This May Also Interest You
News

Band Baja is okay for Baraat

Sports

WI v IND: Should play your strongest X1, six to eight months ahead of a big tournament, says Abhishek Nayar

Technology

Ford issues recall notice for over 800K F-150 trucks in US

News

Amanda Bynes checks into new inpatient mental health center

Sports

Morocco upset South Korea to earn first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup win

Fashion & Lifestyle

Drake flaunts Tupac Shakur's ring he bought for over Rs 8 crore at auction

Fashion & Lifestyle

Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

Technology

Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans

News

'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from the show

News

Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

Sports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US