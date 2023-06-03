scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Coldplay use renewable energy to make their gigs the greenest in the world

A British rock band Coldplay's tour is one of the most eco-friendly of all time courtesy of renewable energy

By Agency News Desk
Coldplay use renewable energy to make their gigs the greenest in the world
Coldplay use renewable energy to make their gigs the greenest in the world

A British rock band Coldplay’s tour is one of the most eco-friendly of all time courtesy of renewable energy use, the band said.

Chris Martin ‘s group are currently playing a four-night residency at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, reports mirror.co.uk.

And since they started their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in March last year, they have produced 4 per cent less CO2 emissions than their 2016-17 one.

The band said: “This is a good start, and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of.

“But clearly there’s still room for improvement. Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100 per cent renewable energy as efficiently as possible.”

“We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum. Thank you to all the brilliant people and creative minds who’ve helped us.”

During the shows, fans help charge the batteries by riding power bikes and moving on kinetic dance floors.

“We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum. Thank you to all the brilliant people and creative minds who’ve helped us.”

During the shows, fans help charge the batteries by riding power bikes and moving on kinetic dance floors. The band’s green efforts were praised by Professor John E. Fernandez of Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He said: “We fully endorse this effort as critically important, scientifically rigorous and of the highest quality.”

Coldplay also told how they donated 3,770 meals and 73 kg of toiletries from tour catering to the homeless.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shobhaa De hails Kangana Ranaut: ‘About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense’
Next article
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ rakes in Rs 5.49 cr on Day 1
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

Sports

Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness

Health & Lifestyle

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

News

Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'

Sports

Igor Stimac condoles victims of Odisha train accident

Sports

WTC Final: Culture right now in Indian team is really good, feels Ajinkya Rahane

Sports

Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record in Florence

Sports

Uruguay boss Bielsa names 14 newcomers for friendlies

Technology

Apple's AR headset may enter mass production in October

Sports

West Indies, UAE start World Cup qualifier preparation with historic bilateral series

News

Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: 'Sometimes it lifts my spirits'

News

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'

Sports

WTC Final: Coming back to the Test team after 18-19 months is really special, says Ajinkya Rahane

News

On first anniversary of 'Major', Adivi Sesh spends day with the Unnikrishnans

News

Poorna on what makes 'Never Have I Ever' a favourite: 'Everyone's been a teenager'

Technology

Court blocks sacking of content moderators, holds Meta liable

Sports

WTC Final: Didn't hit us until the game was actually played, says Cummins on missing 2021 finale

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US