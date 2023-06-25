scorecardresearch
Dancing to 'Scream': Britney Spears pays tribute to Michael Jackson in a recent video

Pop star Britney Spears shared a video of herself grooving to the iconic pop song 'Scream' sung by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson on Instagram

By Agency News Desk

Pop star Britney Spears shared a video of herself grooving to the iconic pop song ‘Scream’ sung by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson on Instagram, in a tribute to the late ‘King of Pop’. “Today dancing to Scream!!!” Spears, 41, captioned the post.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, who regularly shares clips of her impromptu dance sessions in her home, danced to the 1995 hit in a black crop top, a bright green thong and black leather knee-high boots, as per People.

The Grammy winner later posted side-by-side photos of her rehearsal and onstage looks for her 2001 performance with Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009 at the age of 50.

Britney had joined Michael on stage at Madison Square Garden for the 2001 concert to perform his 1987 classic hit ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’.

“Rehearsals with Micheal versus performance,” she wrote alongside the split image. In the picture on the left, a much-younger Spears is seen in a white long-sleeved crop top and low-rise jeans with a tan hat and round glasses for the rehearsal. In the right-hand photo, she’s dressed in her concert attire, comprising a glittery green dress with black straps and detailing around her bust and waist.

Britney’s post came a day ahead of the 14th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. Shortly after posting her ‘Scream’ dance, Britney also paid tribute to Michael’s 57-year-old sister Janet by dancing to her 1993 single ‘Throb’.

