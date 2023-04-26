Diljit Dosanjh reacts to trolls for spreading fake news over Coachella performance

Diljit Dosanjh has shared a message for those spreading fake news about him after his second performance at Coachella music festival. A video is being shared on social media that shows him speaking about a woman waving tricolour in the crowd.

He said during the concert, “Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha (This is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters, this girl is holding my country’s flag. Stay away from negativity. Music is for everyone).”

His comment was chopped up and being presented as a message against the country and the flag. “So diljitdosanjh objects when someone waves Indian tricolour during one of his concert in US. Which passport he’s carrying? Republic of KhaIistan?

Diljit has fired back. He wrote in a tweet, “DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS and NEGATIVITY. Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai. Eh Mere Desh Lai..eans MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai. Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar… Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO (I said this is my country’s flag, this is for my country… which means this performance is for my country. If you don’t know Punjabi then Google it. Because Coachella is a big music festival, people from all over the world come there that’s why music is for everyone. Someone should learn how to twist a good thing from you… Google this too).”