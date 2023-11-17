Dora Jar returns with new single ‘Puppet’

Today, emerging alt-pop star Dora Jar makes a glorious return with a psychedelic and introspective new single ‘Puppet’. Inspired by a message Dora had for her past self, ‘Puppet’ asks one thing of its listener, “Can you help me cut my thread?” Featuring crunching synths, tinkering droplets of xylophone, whimsical harmonies, pulsating drums, and a cathartic screaming chorus, Jar denounces the existence of acting as a puppet and shares desires to return to her own autonomy; even if it comes at her detriment.

Expressive in its throaty cries and self-aware and curious in its mystical lyricism – with references to the wonder of Pinocchio and the pineal third eye – ‘Puppet’ catapults Dora Jar into a new glam rock, vaudevillian era. While ‘Puppet’ itself is a thrashing, cleansing and whimsical sonic boom, its creation process was quite the opposite.

Dora Jar shares about the song, “Puppet came together earlier this year while I was off social media, in a remote part of Alaska. I wrote the lyrics in a cabin overlooking a river full of salmon who swim upstream in august to return to where they were born, lay their eggs and die. Being off the internet my awareness shifted away from how I was perceived online to a strong feeling that everything around me was alive, and aware. The wood of the cabin walls was watching me as I stared at them in search of patterns, and the guitars we passed around seemed to tell their own stories.”