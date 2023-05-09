scorecardresearch
Ed Sheeran joins the banter as food delivery app adopts his Blue Monster

The Blue Monster that appears in Ed Sheeran's music video for his lead single 'Eyes Closed' manifests the hitmaker's grief at the loss of his good friend, Jamal Edwards

By Agency News Desk

The Blue Monster that appears in Ed Sheeran’s music video for his lead single ‘Eyes Closed’ from his fifth and latest studio album, ‘Subtract’, manifests the hitmaker’s grief at the loss of his good friend, Jamal Edwards, at 31 to alcohol and cocaine abuse.

But the online food delivery platform, Swiggy, cashing in on the humungus popularity of the song, has turned the Blue Monster into a marketing tool. And the 32-year-old singer from Halifax, West Yorkshire (England), seems to be loving the online banter that the Blue Monster has generated.

Targeting Ed’s Indian fanbase, Swiggy, in partnership with Warner Music India, transported the big blue monster onto their homepage and showed him on a skateboard making his way to deliver orders on the app.

Things got even more interesting when Swiggy tweeted at Ed Sheeran, initiating a funny exchange between the two that saw multiple other brands such as Disney India and Amazon miniTV join in! Soon, Ed Sheeran fans took to social media to express their excitement.

Swiggy posted a tweet asking customers to guess what Ed Sheeran is eating in the photo and users replied, saying ‘Biryani’, ‘Bhel Puri’ and ‘Chhole Bhature’. The singer cleared the mystery and revealed he was eating chips without ketchup.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

