Enrique Iglesias drops out of headlining music festival due to pneumonia

Singing sensation Enrique Iglesias dropped out of the musical festival Tecate Emblema on the day that he was set to perform, due to pneumonia. The Spanish singer was set to travel to Mexico City to close out the first night of the two-day music festival but doctors ordered “absolute rest,” reports Deadline.

“Dear fans, much to my regret, it’ll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in Mexico,” read a statement in Spanish shared on Iglesias’s social platforms.

“I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane.”

Iglesias continued: “I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon.”

Hours later, organiser OCESA shared that a group of artists would take over in the absence of Iglesias including Netflix’s Elite star Danna Paola. Other additions included Kabah, Magneto, CalA, JNS, The Sacados and Litzy, who all are part of the ’90’s Pop Tour’ group.

The rest of the lineup remains unchanged with The Chainsmokers also headlining the first night of Tecate Emblema.

Other artists that would be featured on the first day include One Republic, Melanie C, Belinda, Niki, Pabllo Vittar, The Driver Era and Alizzz.

Robbie Williams and KYGO are headlining the second day set to take place on Sunday, May 14. Other artists confirmed for the second day include Black Eyed Peas, Bizarrap, Camilo, Becky G, Roisin Murphy, Emilia, Lasso and Moenia, to name a few.