Feature doc to showcase Israel’s site of massacre Supernova Music Festival

The Israeli music festival in which hundreds of young people were killed by Hamas, providing the spark to the ongoing conflict, is to be spotlighted in a documentary. Bad Boys studio Sipur has acquired exclusive material from participants and key people at the festival as it seeks to honour the scores of young victims, and the as-yet-untitled feature will air on Israeli broadcaster Hot Channel 8 and HSCC.

The October 7 massacre at the Supernova Music Festival in Re’im kibbutz by Hamas has been called ‘Israel’s 9/11’, kicking off one of the darkest weeks of a generation for the international community and killing an estimated 260 civillians, reports Deadline.

The documentary will present an in-depth look at the festival before, during and after the horrific event.

It will include interviews with investigators, soldiers and journalists shocked by the carnage they have witnessed, as well as unseen footage gathered from the festival-goers.

Yariv Mozer, who helmed Sipur award-winner The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes, is directing the feature.

“Nothing prepared me for the harsh images I have seen in the remains of the massacre that took place at the Nova music festival,” said Mozer.

“I see it as my duty as a documentary filmmaker to bring to the world the testimonies and horrific stories from the survivors of this slaughter. Young women and men whose only sin was their desire for music, and the passion to celebrate free love, spirit and freedom.”

Speaking earlier this week at the MIA Market, Imagine Documentaries boss Sara Bernstein said documentary makers have a role to play in the devastating Israel-Hamas conflict, which has so far claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 people, as Israel retaliates with force.

“We have moved quickly to make this documentary, because we believe it is imperative to do everything in our power to shine a light on the greatest evil committed against our people since the Holocaust,” added Sipur CEO Emilio Schenker.

“The Supernova Music Festival must be seen and understood in its entirety to truly understand the larger meaning of the unspeakable crimes against humanity that occurred there. The world must never forget.”