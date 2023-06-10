scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman to be featured on new album

Legendary British rock band Rolling Stones will be reuniting with their former bassist Bill Wyman after 30 years since his departure from the band.

By Agency News Desk
Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman to be featured on new album
Bill Wyman - Rolling Stones _ pics courtesy imdb

Legendary British rock band Rolling Stones will be reuniting with their former bassist Bill Wyman after 30 years since his departure from the band. The 86-year-old Wyman was last seen in the band’s 1989 LP ‘Steel Wheels’ after which, he quit the band in 1993.

However, Wyman did briefly reunite with the band and played on stage with Jagger, Watts, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood for their 50th anniversary tour in 2012. Since leaving The Stones, Wyman has kept active with a solo career, with his latest solo album coming out in 2015 called ‘Back to Basics’.

Now, the former bassist will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album, which was written as a tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 at the age of 80 due to throat cancer, although his drumming will be on the LP.

According to Deadline, the band’s singer Mick Jagger (79) invited Wyman to the recording sessions in Los Angeles to work on the track.

The album is expected this fall, and will be the first Stones album since their Grammy-winning cover LP ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016, and their first of original material since ‘A Bigger Bang’, which was released in 2005.

‘Bill hasn’t seen the band together for years but always loved Charlie. This record’s really a tribute to Charlie, so he couldn’t say no,” a source told The Sun.

Reportedly, the Beatles members, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will also feature on the album on bass and drums, respectively, on the album.

Rolling Stones was formed in 1962 and over the course of their career, released 23 studio albums and various live and compilation albums, making them one of the longest running bands of all time.

A major figure in rock ‘n roll, the band has incorporated multiple styles over the years including rock, pop, blues, psychedelia, R&B, country, folk, reggae, dance, world music, jazz etc, and have inspired generations of artists.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adaa Khan roped in to play a socially impactful role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'
Next article
LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

News

Wolverine and Predator to clash in Marvel's new limited series edition

Sports

We are facing pressure to compromise, alleges protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik

Technology

LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives

News

Adaa Khan roped in to play a socially impactful role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

News

Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'

Technology

Google patches new Chrome zero-day flaw used in exploit

Sports

WTC Final: Rahane can prolong his Test career by couple of years after gutsy knock, feels Ponting

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Lawrence: Wearing flats at Cannes ’23 was no ‘political statement’

Sports

'Will participate in Asian Games only when issues will be resolved': Wrestler Sakshi Malik

Sports

Winger Andy Polo to miss Peru friendlies due to injury

News

Hansal Mehta: Good stories are meant to allow room for inspection

Sports

WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe

News

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ heads to Sydney Film Festival

Technology

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat

News

Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘skinny white rat’ for starring as Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’

News

Roaring Excitement: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor announce Pre-Teaser tomorrow!

News

Amy Schumer blasts celebs for lying about their weight loss

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US