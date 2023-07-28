‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series

The new video of the most-anticipated series of the year ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ by filmmaker duo Raj & DK, released on Friday, points to the title being a gangster comedy like no other, filled with the songs of the 1970s, romantic crazy lovers, and eccentric gangsters.

Pulling off a casting coup, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a quirky, genre-blend that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

The video begins with retro music, showing a smashed bottle of a cold-drink with a backdrop of roses. A glimpse of Rajkummar shows him in a new avatar, with a unique hairstyle and a gun in his hand. There’s a milestone sign with ‘Gulaabgunj 6 km’ imprinted on it.

The video, designed like a motion poster, shows flying objects like metal tools, glass objects, perfume, a pack of cards, an old cassette, a love letter, knife, a board which shows the sign ‘testing zone’, a bullet bike, and blood around, along with roses in slow motion. There’s also a signboard with ‘Vayu Auto Works’ written on it.

Then, there’s a glimpse of Gulshan with the 1970s hairstyle and clothing. Dulquer is seen as a tough and intimidating personality. From the first kill to the first kiss, in Gulaabgunj anything can happen, gangs run riot, a cartel heir is reluctant to pull the trigger on his new life, a mechanic is looking for love, and an officer is struggling to keep his secrets.

The trailer will be launched on August 2. It also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja A Gor. It will be streaming on Netflix.

Raj and DK are best known for their work, specifically as creators, directors, writers, and producers of the thriller series ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi’.