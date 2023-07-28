scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series

The new video of the most-anticipated series of the year ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ by filmmaker duo Raj & DK, released on Friday

By Agency News Desk
‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series
‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series

The new video of the most-anticipated series of the year ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ by filmmaker duo Raj & DK, released on Friday, points to the title being a gangster comedy like no other, filled with the songs of the 1970s, romantic crazy lovers, and eccentric gangsters.

Pulling off a casting coup, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a quirky, genre-blend that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

The video begins with retro music, showing a smashed bottle of a cold-drink with a backdrop of roses. A glimpse of Rajkummar shows him in a new avatar, with a unique hairstyle and a gun in his hand. There’s a milestone sign with ‘Gulaabgunj 6 km’ imprinted on it.

The video, designed like a motion poster, shows flying objects like metal tools, glass objects, perfume, a pack of cards, an old cassette, a love letter, knife, a board which shows the sign ‘testing zone’, a bullet bike, and blood around, along with roses in slow motion. There’s also a signboard with ‘Vayu Auto Works’ written on it.

Then, there’s a glimpse of Gulshan with the 1970s hairstyle and clothing. Dulquer is seen as a tough and intimidating personality. From the first kill to the first kiss, in Gulaabgunj anything can happen, gangs run riot, a cartel heir is reluctant to pull the trigger on his new life, a mechanic is looking for love, and an officer is struggling to keep his secrets.

The trailer will be launched on August 2. It also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja A Gor. It will be streaming on Netflix.

Raj and DK are best known for their work, specifically as creators, directors, writers, and producers of the thriller series ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Farzi’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SpaceX's back-to-back rocket launch aimed to break 56-yr record, but failed
Next article
DC superheroes to lock horns with monster legends in ‘Godzilla vs Kong vs Justice League’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

NASA to launch streaming platform 'NASA+' later this year

Sports

UTT Season 4: Dabang Delhi, Goa Challengers face off in first semifinal

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a new look as IAS officer from her upcoming show ‘Kavya’

News

Bhuvan Bam to lend voice to international kids animated series

News

DC superheroes to lock horns with monster legends in ‘Godzilla vs Kong vs Justice League’

Technology

SpaceX's back-to-back rocket launch aimed to break 56-yr record, but failed

News

‘Eyes Wide Shut’ writer blasts Tom Cruise, calls him ‘egocentric control freak'

Technology

Health data of over 8 mn people accessed by MOVEit hackers: US govt contractor

Technology

LinkedIn working on AI assistant 'Coach': Report

News

Cardi B rubbishes rumour that public feud with Offset was promotional stunt for new single 'Jealousy'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are currently vacationing in Argentina

News

For Simu Liu, fellow Ken from ‘Barbie’, Ryan Gosling is 'the best human in every way'

Sports

You have to sit outside because of situation: Kuldeep Yadav on irregular selection despite performing well

News

Shilpa Shetty calls Nagaland’s ‘Mahila Band’ 'perfect representation of India'

News

Daredevils team up as partners for a fearful ride on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

Intel plans to integrate AI across all platforms it builds

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the season; Satwik-Chirag crash out

Technology

Postpartum depression pill safe & effective: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US